Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Finance Minister: Nigeria has met conditions for $1.5bn World Bank loan - New Telegraph
Nigeria has fulfilled the conditions for a $1.5 billion loan package from the World Bank and is in the final stages of closing the deal, Bloomberg reported the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, as saying yesterday. According to Ahmed, the World Bank’s board will discuss the loan package at their next…
www.newtelegraphng.com