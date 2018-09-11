Prepclass is an academic solutions provider offering a customized learning program for each and every student. We have learning programs to fit any family's needs and preferences - whether it's in-home tutoring or online test prep.
Finance Officer/Analyst
Reports to: Finance Supervisor and MD
Purpose of the Job
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2N3VVvX – www.justjobsng.com
Get more Latest Jobs
Finance Officer/Analyst
Reports to: Finance Supervisor and MD
Purpose of the Job
- Performs day to day accounting, financial/management reporting and treasury tasks
- Ensures timely and accurate disbursement of funds and management audits.
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2N3VVvX – www.justjobsng.com
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[28]