Finance tips for 2021

How to protect yourself from unemployment
Most people's reality has been altered by the effect of the pandemic either mentally, emotionally, or even financially. A lot of companies were affected negatively, and the ripple effect caused salary reductions, job losses, and the worst case, the company folding. According to quartzafrica, “In Nigeria, the unemployment rate came in at 27.1 percent just in the second quarter of 2020, which is the highest on record so far.”.
If you’ve been lucky enough to hold on to your job, you have to take strategic steps to keep it. More importantly, prepare your finances for the unexpected. The workforce is always vulnerable to cutbacks due to unpredictable economic downturns, but by improving your professional stability, you can weather any unemployment storm. These steps can also help protect you.
