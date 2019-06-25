advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Fintiri announces free education in Adamawa

Fintiri announces free education in Adamawa ADVERTISEMENT Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state Adamawa State government is abolishing school fees in public schools, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has said. He made the remark while receiving the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the …

