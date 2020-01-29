Property worth millions of naira were destroyed yesterday after fire gutted the popular Sabo market in Sagamu, Ogun State.
The fire, which razed a section of the market situated along Sabo road in Sagamu town, affected over 300 shops and stalls as well as consumer goods and other valuable …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2O8bTE9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The fire, which razed a section of the market situated along Sabo road in Sagamu town, affected over 300 shops and stalls as well as consumer goods and other valuable …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2O8bTE9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]