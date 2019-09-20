Metro Fire Guts Buildings At Okobaba Plank Market, Ebute Metta (video) - Nairaland

Fire guts another building, which has extended to 5 other buildings at Okobaba Plank Market, Ebute Metta, Lagos State.

It is indeed a sad tale as the 'festival' of fire keeps occuring across the nation. Recall this incident of fire outbreak started in an Onitsha Market, Anambra state and ever since we keep hearing bad news of fire outbreaks in the news. Earlier this week a gutted popular Balogun Market in Lagos today yet another fire incident has made it way to the news

