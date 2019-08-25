JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Fire razes 11 shops in Yobe market [PHOTOS] – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
A fire outbreak has reportedly razed down 11 shops in Nguru town of Yobe state where property worth millions were destroyed.

The inferno was said to have started following an electrical fault few minutes to 10pm on Friday, when business operators have shut down all transactions and …

fire outbreak.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2zi7nL9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[22]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top