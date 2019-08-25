A fire outbreak has reportedly razed down 11 shops in Nguru town of Yobe state where property worth millions were destroyed.
The inferno was said to have started following an electrical fault few minutes to 10pm on Friday, when business operators have shut down all transactions and …
