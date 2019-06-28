advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Business FIRS accuses First Bank of account manipulation in N25b suit – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has admitted that it received a purported over-bloated turnover of Biatemp Ventures Limited account from First Bank Plc.

In a statement of defence filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja, FIRS stated that …

first bank.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Luah7b

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top