The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has admitted that it received a purported over-bloated turnover of Biatemp Ventures Limited account from First Bank Plc.
In a statement of defence filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja, FIRS stated that …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Luah7b
Get more: Nigeria Business News
In a statement of defence filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja, FIRS stated that …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Luah7b
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]