The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, has disclosed the agency’s plans to charge Value Added Tax (VAT) on gaming activities, as well as automate VAT collection from lottery operators in Nigeria.
He disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting organised in conjunction with the National …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2OYpPQ4
Get more: Nigeria Business News
He disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting organised in conjunction with the National …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2OYpPQ4
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]