Metro FIRS: Fowler requested tenure extension hours before Buhari appointed replacement - Premium Times

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari may have left the immediate past chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Tunde Fowler, shocked with the replacement Monday of the revenue chief.

Mr Fowler on Monday wrote to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, asking to be allowed to continue his work at the helm of the FIRS to “consolidate and build on the achievements” which he highlighted in an attachment to his letter.

William-Babatunde-Fowler-In-Headline-News-Today.jpg

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/367511-firs-fowler-requested-tenure-extension-hours-before-buhari-appointed-replacement.html
 
[36]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top