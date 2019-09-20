President Muhammadu Buhari may have left the immediate past chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Tunde Fowler, shocked with the replacement Monday of the revenue chief.
Mr Fowler on Monday wrote to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, asking to be allowed to continue his work at the helm of the FIRS to “consolidate and build on the achievements” which he highlighted in an attachment to his letter.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/367511-firs-fowler-requested-tenure-extension-hours-before-buhari-appointed-replacement.html
