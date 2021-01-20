Chinedu Iroka
FIRS rakes in N4.9trn revenue despite COVID-19 challenges - New Telegraph
…meets 98% target in 2020 Nami attributes feats to reforms Despite COVID-19 challenges, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) collected N4,952,243,711,728.37 tax revenue in 2020. FIRS Executive Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, confirmed the figure yesterday in Abuja while briefing journalists on...
www.newtelegraphng.com