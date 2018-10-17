Business First Bank hosts forum to boost tech entrepreneurship – NaijaBizCom.Com

#1
First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Plc has organised the maiden edition of the Hackathon competition on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data to boost technological advancements in the banking sector.

Hackathon is an event typically lasting several days, in which a large number of people meet to engage in …



Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2Owt0l2

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[98]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top