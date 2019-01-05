A brain surgery has been successfully carried out at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital in Kano. The operation which is said to be the first of its kind – was conducted by a team of doctors at the hospital which was established early last year by governor Umar Ganduje’s administration. …
[URL='http://naijalerts.com/2019/01/05/fi...at-buhari-specialist-hospital-in-kano-photos-
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2GWs2LE
[URL='http://naijalerts.com/2019/01/05/fi...at-buhari-specialist-hospital-in-kano-photos-
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2GWs2LE
Last edited by a moderator:[78]