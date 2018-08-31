President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi of Egypt on Thursday swore in 21 new provincial governors, including the first female governor from the country’s minority Christian Community.
Manal Mikhail was appointed governor of the coastal city of Damietta, becoming the first-ever Christian woman to hold such a position, …
