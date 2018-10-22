SELDOM, if ever, in football history have two individuals come to so strongly represent a rivalry between two clubs.
For the past decade, the Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid has been defined to an enormous extent by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo...
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2ysLjxE
Get More Nigeria Sports News
For the past decade, the Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid has been defined to an enormous extent by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo...
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2ysLjxE
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]