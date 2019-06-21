advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics First Lady Tasks Buhari on Appointment – Thisdaylive

#1
Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has urged her husband to appoint only those who would help him actualise his agenda into offices.

Mrs. Buhari who posted a video by @Ayourb, showing some young All Progressives Congress (APC) members …

aisha.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2x8NZ2a

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[3]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top