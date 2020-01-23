The traditional wedding of Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina and her fiance was held today in Imo State.
Recall that on January 1, the reality show star took to Twitter to announce that she found true love and a lifetime of hapiness she never thought was possible within a short …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/37vOZNu
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Recall that on January 1, the reality show star took to Twitter to announce that she found true love and a lifetime of hapiness she never thought was possible within a short …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/37vOZNu
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 54.4 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[52]