World First Restaurant With Only HIV+ Chefs Opens in Toronto [VIDEO]

    A restaurant in which the food is prepared by HIV positive chefs has been launched in Tornoto, Canada.

    Casey House, Canada’s only hospital dedicated to people living with HIV/AIDS, found via a survey that nearly half of Canadians wouldn’t eat a meal prepared by someone with HIV, despite contemporary knowledge informing that the disease can't be contracted that way.

    To combat the stigma around food prep, Casey House decided it was time to pull a bold stunt and open the restaurant.

    June’s Eatery after Casey House’s co-founder June Callwood, launched this week. It advertised two four-course dinners made by 14 HIV-positive chefs for $125 — one yesterday, the other today. Both of them sold out.

     

