Congratulations again to Adekunle Gold and Simi! Recall that news surfaced earlier today that the singers planned to get married in the presence of 300 guests, and this comes three weeks after they secretly held their wedding introduction in Magodo, Lagos.
Simi and Gold only recently have made their love life …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2FhXpi4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Simi and Gold only recently have made their love life …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2FhXpi4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]