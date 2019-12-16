Business FirstBank Plc appoints non-Executive Director – Naijabizcom

FIRST Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Ado Yakubu Wanka as Non-Executive Director.

Speaking on his appointment, Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said: “We are delighted to welcome Alhaji Ado Yakubu Wanka, to the FirstBank Board....

