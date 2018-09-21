Metro FirstNation Airline boss must face trial for alleged N1.7bn theft, Court rules – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Justice Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offences Court has ordered that Kayode Odukoya, the managing director of First Nation Airline, must face trial over an alleged N1.7 billion theft charge proffered against him by the EFCC.

The airline’s operating licence has since been suspended …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OGIejr

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top