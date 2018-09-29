General Health Fish Oil Drug May Prevent Heart Attack and Strokes in High-Risk Patients – NYT – Health

Cardiologists may one day have a new tool to help prevent heart attacks and strokes in some high-risk patients: a prescription drug that contains large doses of EPA, an omega-3 fatty acid contained in fish oil.

A large clinical trial found that the drug, called Vascepa, sharply reduced the rate of cardiovascular events in people with a history of heart disease or Type 2 diabetes



