Business Five bidders jostle for Afam Power and Yola Electricity Distribution Company – Nairametrics

#1
The Bureau of Public Enterprises has received financial and technical bids from five firms who are interested in purchasing the 51 percent stakes in Afam Power Plc and Yola Electricity Distribution Company.

According to the Head of Public Communications at the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Amina Othman, the bids were received …



Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2CCsEBF

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top