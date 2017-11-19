Indigenes of Imerienwe, a sleepy community in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, are battling to unravel the cause of the death of five persons after drinking a local gin, also known as ‘kai kai’, which is popular among the villagers. Three other persons, who also took the drink, are still on danger list and currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital. Two of those in the hospital were said to have completely blind. Four died on the spot shortly after taking the drink, while one died later died in the hospital. The owner of the drinking ‘joint’ who sold the drink to the victims was said to have escaped immediately the victims started vomiting and complaining of stomach pain. According to an eye witness account, the victims whose identities are still unknown as at the time of filling this report, had gathered at the drinking joint and were accordingly served the local gin. However when contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, said that the Police was not aware of the incident as it was yet to be reported to the Police, “the Police is not aware of any such incident, I have called the DPO in charge of that area but he said nobody has reported anything like”. The Nation