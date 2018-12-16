Metro Five Die In Terrible Accidents In Lagos (Photos) – OluFamous.Com

#1
At least five persons were yesterday killed in two separate accidents on Third Mainland Bridge and Ikeja area of Lagos.

Two motorcyclists were said to have died on the spot at the wee hours of Saturday following a head on collusion on the bridge.It was gathered that one of …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2A2fLiS

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top