At least five persons were yesterday killed in two separate accidents on Third Mainland Bridge and Ikeja area of Lagos.
Two motorcyclists were said to have died on the spot at the wee hours of Saturday following a head on collusion on the bridge.It was gathered that one of …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2A2fLiS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Two motorcyclists were said to have died on the spot at the wee hours of Saturday following a head on collusion on the bridge.It was gathered that one of …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2A2fLiS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]