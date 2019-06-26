advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Five people killed, houses burnt in fresh Taraba violence

Five persons were killed on Tuesday and several houses burnt in a fresh crisis between the Tiv and Jukuns in Rafinkada Village of Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba. Daniel Adidas, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the council confirmed the development in a telephone interview with the …

Source: Premium Times Nigeria

