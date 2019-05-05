Boko Haram fighters on Friday engaged operatives of the Operation Lafiya Dole, killing five soldiers in a fierce battle that ensued after the terrorists attacked the military base in Magumeri, Borno State.
According to a statement by its spokesman, Colonel Ezindu …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2vFUV6l
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to a statement by its spokesman, Colonel Ezindu …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2vFUV6l
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]