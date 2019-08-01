The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHISA) says five states of the country should be on a ‘red alert’ of imminent flooding.
Clement Nze, Director General of NIHSA, who said this at a news conference at NIHSA headquarters in Abuja on Monday, listed the states as Edo, Delta, Rivers, Anambra and Bayelsa
