Metro Five states face ‘imminent flooding’; should be on ‘red alert’ — Nigerian Govt -

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHISA) says five states of the country should be on a ‘red alert’ of imminent flooding.

Clement Nze, Director General of NIHSA, who said this at a news conference at NIHSA headquarters in Abuja on Monday, listed the states as Edo, Delta, Rivers, Anambra and Bayelsa

