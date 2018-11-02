Metro Five undergraduate cultists arrested after operation – Laila’s Blog

Five undergraduates have been arrested by the Imo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp for cult operation.

The suspects were identified as Odili Ugochukwu (29), Jacob Emmanuel (20), Amakor Nnaemeka (19), Ihedioha Osita (20) and Ekeh Chima....



