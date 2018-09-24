Metro Five-year-old Arkansas Boy Shoots Himself Dead While Playing with Gun – Newsweek

#1
A young Arkansas boy has accidentally shot and killed himself while playing with a gun.

Brennan Esau, a five-year-old from Little Rock, was reportedly playing with the weapon on Saturday night while at home. His mother was not present at the time. According to Little Rock Police Lt. Michael …



Read more via Newsweek – https://ift.tt/2Q25KYj

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top