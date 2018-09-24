A young Arkansas boy has accidentally shot and killed himself while playing with a gun.
Brennan Esau, a five-year-old from Little Rock, was reportedly playing with the weapon on Saturday night while at home. His mother was not present at the time. According to Little Rock Police Lt. Michael …
Read more via Newsweek – https://ift.tt/2Q25KYj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Brennan Esau, a five-year-old from Little Rock, was reportedly playing with the weapon on Saturday night while at home. His mother was not present at the time. According to Little Rock Police Lt. Michael …
Read more via Newsweek – https://ift.tt/2Q25KYj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]