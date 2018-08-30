Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics FLASHBACK: How 2 Senate presidents were impeached under Obasanjo – Naija.ng

#1
From 1999 to date, Nigeria has had seven Senate presidents starting with Chief Evan Enwerem who emerged the number 3 citizen on June 17, 1999.

Dr Chuba Okadigbo later took over from Enwerem and manned the office until August …



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2wx07cO

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top