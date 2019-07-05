President Cyril Ramaphosa of South African would probably have been more careful when, in March, he took a swipe at foreign nationals “doing business illegally” in his country.
As with most politicians, Ramaphosa made a campaign issue out of what some South Africans were believed to be saying about foreign nationals who come to take their jobs and businesses.
