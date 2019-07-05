JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro FLASHBACK: How South African president triggered a revolt against foreigners (video) - The Cable

#1
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South African would probably have been more careful when, in March, he took a swipe at foreign nationals “doing business illegally” in his country.

As with most politicians, Ramaphosa made a campaign issue out of what some South Africans were believed to be saying about foreign nationals who come to take their jobs and businesses.

maphosa.PNG


read more
 
[188]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top