The Department of State Services on Saturday arrested Omoyele Sowore, activist and opponent of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last presidential election in Nigeria. But the pro-democracy activist had long envisaged that the Buhari government would move against him months ago. Sowore had said, in Ibadan during a …
