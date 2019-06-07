JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics FLASHBACK: In 2016, Buhari’s aide said Akpabio stashed $7.2bn in UAE -THE CABLE

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, has been criticised on social media for tweeting that Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, made the list of ministerial nominees.

Ahmad had suggested that Akpabio was corrupt in a tweet back in 2016.

A screenshot of the tweet now deleted read: “Moves by Sen. Godswill Akpabio to hurriedly withdraw over $7.2b secretly stashed in the UAE have been blocked by the CBN and EFCC.”

However, in a tweet on Wednesday, Ahmad simply tweeted: “Sen. Godswill Akpabio makes the list.”
