Massive flooding has destroyed more than 175 houses, rendered at least 3,000 people homeless in Cross River, according to Mr John Inaku, Director-General of State Emergency Management Agency.
Inaku gave the update on the flood situation in the state on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2MoCF7q
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Inaku gave the update on the flood situation in the state on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2MoCF7q
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]