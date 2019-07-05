JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Flood ravages Ekiti towns, destroy multi-million naira property - Daily Post

#1
A heavy downpour on Tuesday that lasted till the early hour of Wednesday has ravaged a section of the Ado Ekiti capital city and cut off certain parts of the metropolis from the main city.

Mainly affected is the Ureje area, along Polytechnic road and other adjoining communities like Boom Town, Eminrin and Ijelu village, fondly called Aba Oyinbo by commuters

flood.PNG



read more
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top