Tony Okecheme, the director of finance at the federal high court in Abuja, has been swept away by a heavy flood.
PUNCH reports that Okecheme was on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in his official 2017 Toyota Camry when his car got stuck in the flood at Galadimawa roundabout, Abuja, on Friday.
Galadimawa is about 15 minutes away from the city center.
While the finance director was swept away by the flood, his driver was rescued and taken to Asokoro hospital, Abuja, by some young men in the area
