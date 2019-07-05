JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Flood sweeps away high court finance director in Abuja - The Cable

#1
Tony Okecheme, the director of finance at the federal high court in Abuja, has been swept away by a heavy flood.

PUNCH reports that Okecheme was on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in his official 2017 Toyota Camry when his car got stuck in the flood at Galadimawa roundabout, Abuja, on Friday.
Galadimawa is about 15 minutes away from the city center.
While the finance director was swept away by the flood, his driver was rescued and taken to Asokoro hospital, Abuja, by some young men in the area

FEDERAL.PNG


READ MORE
 
[37]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top