Nigeria’s Super Falcons head coach, Florence Omagbemi has been nominated among 10 coaches shortlisted for the best FIFA Women’s coach award 2017. Omagbemi’s nomination on the 10-shortlist coaches of the year was revealed by the world football ruling on Thursday, following recommendations from panel of women’s football experts. The former Super Falcons midfielder and captain guided the Nigerian senior women’s national team to win the 2016 African Women Cup Of Nations (AWCON), after beating hosts Cameroon 1-0 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Omnisports Stadium in Yaoundé. The 10 candidates in full: * Olivier Echouafni (FRA – French national team) * Emma Hayes (ENG – Chelsea Ladies) * Ralf Kellermann (GER – VfL Wolfsburg) * Xavi Llorens (ESP – FC Barcelona Femeni) * Nils Nielsen (DEN – Danish national team) * Florence Omagbemi (NGA – Nigerian national team) * Gerard Precheur (FRA – Olympique Lyonnais Feminin) * Dominik Thalhammer (AUT – Austrian national team) * Sarina Wiegman (NED – Netherlands national team) * Hwang Yong-Bong (PRK – Korea DPR / Korea DPR U-20 national teams)