World Florida Man Arrested For Going 100MPH Tells Cops “The Car Is A Ferrari And It Goes Fast” – Carscoops

#1
A man in Florida has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy in his Ferrari on Sunday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Gabriel Molina was spotted driving “recklessly” down Highway 1 in the Florida Keys by locals. Upper Keys Sgt. Robert Dosh, who …



Read more via Carscoops – http://bit.ly/2Phxd9w

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top