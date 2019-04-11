Politics Flush Out Bandits By All Means, PMB Orders Security Chiefs – Leadership Newspaper

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the country’s security chiefs to flush out bandits and kidnappers by whatever means from Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina States and other parts of the country.

The president’s directive was disclosed yesterday in Katsina by the acting inspector-general of police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu. …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2X3d5dE

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top