Fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs) manufacturers have been urged to save the environment from plastic pollution by recycling their by-products, which, according to environmentalists, is not biodegradable and so, have the capacity to pollute the environment. In most Nigerian cities today, plastic materials and …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2MJYanh
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2MJYanh
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]