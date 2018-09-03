Sports betting is the term used for the betting action involved with the prediction of a sporting event and placing a wager on the outcome of that event in order to win money.Some even subscribe to some paid football prediction site to get what they term ”sure odds”.The outcome , if positive is one that can make one smile to the bank. Some group of people have even taken to this as a sort of paid job by investing in laptops and connections. There by making it easy for them to book on line.