Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has kept his crown as highest paid footballer in the world, ahead of Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo. On the coaching side, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone received double that of Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane....
Top Players
1. Messi: €8.3m per month
2. Cristiano Ronaldo: €4.5m per month
3. Neymar: €3m per month
4. Griezmann: Just under €3m per month
5. Luis Suarez: Just under €3m per month
5. Bale: €2.5 million per month
6. Hazard: €2.5m per month
7. Mbappe: €1.9m per month
Top Managers
1. Simeone: €3.6m per month
2. Guardiola: €1.94m per month
3. Mourinho: €1.46m per month
4. Klopp: €1.46m per month
5. Zidane: €1.4m per month
6. Antonio Conte: €1.38m per mont
