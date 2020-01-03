Sports Football Highest Earners Revealed, See Who Topped The List – Naijaloaded

#1
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has kept his crown as highest paid footballer in the world, ahead of Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo. On the coaching side, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone received double that of Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane....

Top Players

1. Messi: €8.3m per month

2. Cristiano Ronaldo: €4.5m per month

3. Neymar: €3m per month

4. Griezmann: Just under €3m per month

5. Luis Suarez: Just under €3m per month

5. Bale: €2.5 million per month

6. Hazard: €2.5m per month

7. Mbappe: €1.9m per month
Click to expand...
Top Managers

1. Simeone: €3.6m per month

2. Guardiola: €1.94m per month

3. Mourinho: €1.46m per month

4. Klopp: €1.46m per month

5. Zidane: €1.4m per month

6. Antonio Conte: €1.38m per mont
Click to expand...
pic3.jpg

Read more via Naijaloaded – https://ift.tt/37aTBbG

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top