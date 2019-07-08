advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Football legend Joe Kadenge is dead

Kadenge’s family said he died at a hospital in Nairobi on Sunday, after a long illness, having suffered a stroke in February.

His son Oscar told Capital FM News that they were making arrangements to move the body ....

