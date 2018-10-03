Sports Footballer Aaron Ramsey announces the birth of his twin boys - Yabaleftonline

#1
Football star, Aaron Ramsey who plays for Premier League club Arsenal and the Wales national team yesterday, announced the birth of his twin boys.

The midfielder took to his Twitter page to share the good news that his wife of four-years Colleen has given birth to twin boys. …



read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2ClQt1a

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top