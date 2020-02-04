Nigerian player, Rinsola Babajide who plays for Liverpool Falcons, has received the Women’s Player of the month award for January.
The Reds forward, started all three games in the month, including the Super League victory at Bristol City and the FA Cup win against Blackburn Rovers....
