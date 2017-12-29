Despite counting our blessings and naming them one by one as rightly instructed in one of the soulful Christian hymnals, there is no doubt that most Nigerians passed through hell in the outgoing year. In the year under review, Nigerians passed through excruciating pains, not of their own making, but those imposed by the country’s political leaders through their collective ineptitude and cluelessness. During political campaigns, they regaled us with promises of heaven on earth and a land flowing with milk and honey only for them to give us hell on earth. Despite the constitutional provision that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government” as clearly expressed in Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the security and welfare of Nigerians were not given priority attention in the passing year. It is a year the Boko Haram insurgency came back with renewed vigour despite claims by the government that it has “technically” defeated the group. Armed robbers, kidnappers and human traffickers had a field day with many Nigerians subjected to slavery in Libya and other countries. The narrative of domestic violence changed so much that some husbands were killed by their wives instead of the other way round. It is a year the welfare of Nigerians suffered serious neglect. For instance, workers in many states did not enjoy the fruits of their labour in the year simply because most state governors took special delight in not paying salaries. Most of them are deep in thought over reelection plans while some who are in their second term are thinking of the next political post to target or those that will succeed them in office. Some of the governors are already eyeing the Senate or the Vice President slot. When they are engrossed in deep politicking, workers’ salary is the least item on their agenda. For their own good, all causes must give way, including the welfare of those under their care. Pensioners did not fare any better because they were owed arrears of pensions by both state and federal governments in a country that prided itself as the giant of Africa. The pathetic images of pensioners waiting in vain to receive their pensions in some states send the wrong signal that it does not pay to work for one’s country. And it does not pay much if you are so patriotic. Traders suffered so much in the passing year because prices of goods skyrocketed with attendant hyper inflation. The economic recession took great toll on businesses that many traders were forced to close shops while many factories were shut down with many loss of jobs. It is a year that four million Nigerians lost their jobs, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Government must be worried about the unemployment time bomb. It should understand the inseparable link between unemployment, poverty and insecurity. It is sad that our unemployment figures continue to soar in spite of APC government’s promise to create three million jobs. The business climate was so bad that many companies relocated to neighbouring countries within the West African sub-region. The year recorded so many strikes. Doctors in residence went on strike, lecturers in polytechnics and universities were not left out. Towards the end of the year, the non-academic staff of federal universities locked up the universities to protest the nonpayment of earned allowances and other welfare issues. The worst Christmas gift any government has given to Nigerians is the scarcity of petrol during this year’s yuletide. Government was caught unprepared and could not explain the scarcity and sharp rise in the price of the product from N145 per litre to between N250 and above in some states. There may be hoarding and there may even be sabotage but the bottom line is that the product is not available. It is not available because we produce enough crude oil yet remain an importer of the finished products because we have failed to do the right things. We are like those people that make pots and yet cook with broken pots or those that live at the bank of a river and watch hands with spittle. We have four aging refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna. Despite many periodic turn around maintenance on them, they have refused to work at optimum levels. We have also refused to sell them. Some Nigerians were given licences to build new refineries so that we can stop the reliance on imported petroleum products. Many years down the line, nothing has happened and the government has refused to build its own new refineries whether modular or otherwise. Perennial fuel shortage is perhaps the price we pay for our inefficiency, laziness and utter cluelessness. The passing year witnessed medical tourism by our politicians and affluent Nigerians in search of good medical attention. We were told of the sorry state of Aso Rock Clinic and its lack of basic medical supplies. If Aso Rock Clinic can be that bad, the state of other government health facilities across the country can be better imagined than described. With the prevalent poor health systems in the country, many Nigerian doctors and nurses have no choice than to yearly troop abroad in search of greener pastures. Medically, the pastures are greener abroad. Electricity supply in the passing witnessed some improvement but more work should be done to better the situation. Electricity consumers should be issued with pre-paid meters to avoid crazy bills or estimated bills. Our public water system is in great disarray. Only a few Nigerians depend on public water supply for their water needs. Most Nigerians have their private boreholes that supply their water needs. In the coming year, we want this narrative to change for the better. As we move towards the coming year, our political leaders should resolve to do things the right way. Our politicians should factor in their agenda the security and welfare of all Nigerians which presently is taken for granted. If our elected officials enjoy the better life the country’s wealth can afford, the citizens, who elected them into office, deserve the better life as well. Government must ensure that Nigerians enjoy steady water supply, electricity, good health and quality education. Above all, the security of life and property of all Nigerians must be guaranteed at all times. The incessant Fulani herdsmen menace in some parts of the country must be brought under control as well as other insecurity in the land. As politicians plot for 2019 election, let them not neglect what they have promised Nigerians. Let state governments that still owe workers salaries pay them. That is the only way they can justify the recent tranche of Paris Club refund released to them by the federal government. Governance is a serious business and those elected to discharge such function must do it with patriotic zeal and seriousness it deserved. The passing year was not quite okay for most Nigerians, let our leaders resolve to make the incoming year better for all of us. Continue reading...