Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu says at least N1.3 trillion was stolen between 2011 and 2015 – when President Goodluck Jonathan was in power.
He said the money was stolen by 32 entities, including private individuals and organisations.He said this during his keynote …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2UUMa3p
Get More Nigeria Political News
He said the money was stolen by 32 entities, including private individuals and organisations.He said this during his keynote …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2UUMa3p
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]