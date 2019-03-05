3 Bed Flat & Apartment for Rent in Ajah, Lagos | N1,000,000 per year
3 Bed Flat & Apartment for Rent in Ajah, Lagos

Important Features
Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3, Rooms: 3, Toilets: 4, Serviced, Access Gate, Balcony, Fence, Built In Cupboards, Guest Toilet, Kitchen

Property To Rent For Rent: 1 Bedroom Flat With 2 Toilets, Beside Legislative Quarters, Apo, Abuja | N800,000 per year – Nigeria Property Centre

Property Description
One bedroom apartment, pop ceiling, guest toilet, bathtub, efficient electricity supply. Needs some renovation that will be done by the landlord. Located close to zone D of the national assembly quarters. 15mins drive to the Central Area...



For details visit https://ift.tt/2FnK0E6https://ift.tt/Hg3UzT
 
[23]

