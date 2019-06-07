Property To Rent For Rent: A Clean And Spacious Mini Flat , Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos N600,000 per year – Nigeria property centre

#1
Property Description

A Clean And Spacious Mini Flat @ Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos, with 1toilet and bath, in a block of flats, fenced round with gate and parking space, situated in a Calm environment, with good electricity as...

1bdd.JPG

For details visit https://ift.tt/2ymjiHk
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

330
Top