Property Description
A Clean And Spacious Mini Flat @ Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos, with 1toilet and bath, in a block of flats, fenced round with gate and parking space, situated in a Calm environment, with good electricity as...
For details visit https://ift.tt/2ymjiHk
A Clean And Spacious Mini Flat @ Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos, with 1toilet and bath, in a block of flats, fenced round with gate and parking space, situated in a Calm environment, with good electricity as...
For details visit https://ift.tt/2ymjiHk
Last edited by a moderator:[56]